Mims Davies MP was thrilled to join Uckfield Farmers Market again for their February date

Mims Davies MP joins Uckfield Farmers Market for 2nd Saturday of every month.

This brilliant market provides a huge variety of high quality, fresh, local produce for residents.

The market also have some openings for additional stalls and are currently looking specifically for honey, fish and cheese traders if you're a local business who would like to join this brilliant market.

Mims Davies MP looking at Home Farm Bakery, in Uckfield Farmers Market

Mims Davies MP said: "Look at all this choice at the Uckfield Farmers Market!

Despite the cold, there's always a very warm welcome with great local tasty Sussex produce in Uckfield at their regular farmers market.

"They had a huge variety of brilliant stalls this month, including Coopers Farm mouth-watering sausages which I had for dinner, farm fresh eggs, an assortment of vegetables, Fayre Game venison, sweet sweet CinnaBun, Home Farm Bakery with fresh homemade bread and the famous Podgy PieMan with his homemade sausage rolls.

"Thankful to have lots of Gluten Free options too - look how amazing these bangers are!

"Make sure to join this brilliant market on the 2nd Saturday of every month - The Source, Luxford Field Car Park, TN22 IAP - I look forward to joining their next one on Saturday 8th March."

