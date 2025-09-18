Mims Davies MP joins Uckfield's first ever Community Wellbeing Drop in Event

oday the Uckfield Civic Centre was jam-packed with refreshments, cake, interactive information stalls, amazing live music, conversation, games and more for local residents.
This first ever event of its kind in Uckfield was aimed at supporting the wellbeing of residents and a healthy lifestyle for all with help, support, and advice.
Hosting a variety of local businesses and community organisations supporting physical and mental wellbeing across a range of age groups including the:
- Manor Park & Hempstead Fields Residents Association
- King of the Woods
- Sussex Police' local PCSO
- Uckfield Men's Shed
- Repair Café Uckfield and so many more amazing groups to chat with.
This event truly had something for everyone and Uckfield’s Ageing Well Forum and their co-organisers - Sussex Support Service, Ridgewood Village Hall, Home Instead Lewes & Uckfield Branch and Barchester Healthcare, should be very proud of what they've achieved and how they've helped residents today and Mims was honoured to join.
Mims Davies MP said:
What an amazing event today! I was so pleased to join the Uckfield Community Wellbeing Drop in event today at the Uckfield Civic Centre after meeting with the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice Care CEO this morning. This was the first ever event wellbeing event they'd organised in Uckfield and was such a huge success with residents from all over the constituency joining us and speaking with the huge range of stalls full of helpful information. A huge thank you to the organisers and everyone who took the time to showcase their services, products, and more with their stalls for all of us from mobility, accessing essential services, speaking with the local Sussex PCSO and more.