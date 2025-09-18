Mims Davies MP joins Uckfield's first ever Community Wellbeing Drop in Event

This event truly had something for everyone and Uckfield’s Ageing Well Forum and their co-organisers - Sussex Support Service, Ridgewood Village Hall, Home Instead Lewes & Uckfield Branch and Barchester Healthcare, should be very proud of what they've achieved and how they've helped residents today and Mims was honoured to join.

What an amazing event today! I was so pleased to join the Uckfield Community Wellbeing Drop in event today at the Uckfield Civic Centre after meeting with the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice Care CEO this morning. This was the first ever event wellbeing event they'd organised in Uckfield and was such a huge success with residents from all over the constituency joining us and speaking with the huge range of stalls full of helpful information. A huge thank you to the organisers and everyone who took the time to showcase their services, products, and more with their stalls for all of us from mobility, accessing essential services, speaking with the local Sussex PCSO and more.