Mims Davies MP joins Youth Sport Trust in Parliament supporting National School Sports Week

As the former Minister for Sports, Mims is thrilled to be backing the national campaign to promote the power of PE, sport and play in building brighter futures and happier, healthier young people across the UK.

National School Sports Week, a week-long initiative led by the Youth Sport Trust, a national children’s charity, brings together schools, national governing bodies of sport, families and communities to encourage young people across the UK to get active at school.

Mims is pleased to be lending her support in Parliament and across East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, including by urging schools and families to sign up to the campaign. Registrants will receive daily movement challenges and support to help schools deliver high-impact sports weeks, as well as being in with the chance of winning prizes including visits from Youth Sport Trust Athlete Mentors.

Taking place from Monday 16th June – Saturday 22th June 2025, this year National School Sports Week will include the UK’s biggest-ever sports day, bringing together thousands of schools across the country on the week’s penultimate day to celebrate movement, sport and the joy of being active.

The week comes at a time when less than half (48%) of children are active for 60 minutes a day as recommended by the UK’s Chief Medical Officers, with low activity levels having a negative impact on children’s physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Mims Davies MP said:

I was proud to be supporting this year's National School Sports Week 2025. National School Sports Week helps reinforce why PE, sport and play in schools is so important to this generation of children. As the former Minister for Sports, I know being active during the school day helps young people improve their wellbeing, develop new skills and make friends setting them up for success in school and throughout life. I’m proud to support National School Sports Week and know schools and parents across East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, will be joining in too. #NSSW2025 #YSTAlwaysActive