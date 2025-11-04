Mims Davies MP launches Christmas Card Competition 2025

Mims Davies MP showing previous winner from her Christmas Card Competition

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is thrilled to launch her 2025 Christmas Card Competition

Mims is thrilled to be launching another of her Christmas Card Competitions for 2025 which this year is open to ALL residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages who wish to join in.

Mims said: "Now Halloween is over and out... dare I use the C word - Christmas!

"I absolutely love this time of year and I am thrilled to announce my 2025 Christmas Card Competition - an opportunity for all residents in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages - and a highlight of the festive season for me.

"This year's theme is ‘What Christmas Means to Me’.

"Please send your masterpieces to [email protected] with ‘Christmas Card Design Entry’ in the title or, alternatively, send to 'Mims Davies MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA'.

"Deadline for entries is Wednesday, November 12. I look forward to receiving all your brilliant and festive designs."

Entries can be a picture, painting or drawing in either portrait or landscape and should be completed on A4 sized paper and the winning design, chosen by Mims herself, will be featured on the front of this year's Christmas Card and shared across the UK.

When sending your artwork in via email or post, remember to include your name, address, age and telephone number and the deadline to take part is midnight Wednesday, November 12.

For Mims' 2023 Christmas Card Competition, Mims chose the fantastic charity, Headway Sussex, and asked their Art Therapy class to create a Christmas design that could be the front cover:

2023's winner:

For Christmas 2024, Mims was thrilled to share her Christmas Card working with local charity, Jigsaw, based in East Grinstead who do incredible work for bereaved youngsters and was thrilled to receive multiple entries from the young people who Jigsaw help: