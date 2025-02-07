Mims Davies MP launches survey to save Uckfield Community Hospital's Surgical Unit

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Mims Davies MP outside Uckfield Community Hospital
Mims Davies MP outside Uckfield Community Hospital
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages launches survey to save beloved Uckfield Community Hospital's Surgical Unit

Uckfield Hospital is a Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, providing vital mental health, learning disability and neurodevelopmental services to people living in the South East. Their important services are for children, young people, adults of working age and older people.

The surgery unit is threatened with closure which would be devastating for the community as so many residents rely on this brilliant hospital and team.

You can find Mims' online survey here:

https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/uckfield-community-hospital-survey

Mims previously mentioned Uckfield Hospital in the House of Commons: https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-raises-awareness-uckfield-hospital-and-need-support-chamber

Mims Davies MP said: "Huge concerns are growing regarding the outrageous mothballing of the Uckfield Hospital Surgical Unit threatening a permanent closure.

"I’m still working on clarification on what exactly is happening for the local staff affected and patients concerned.

"This is a wonderful unit and staff feel very concerned they are not getting the full picture. Therefore, I’ve created an online survey to fully understand the wants, needs, and concerns of residents who use and value the Uckfield Hospital and have been pushed into treatment.

"Please do take 5 minutes to complete the survey - I will be sharing the results anonymously with the ICB at my next meeting.

"Rest assured, we’re on the case and will be pushing the Sussex NHS for updates which I will be posting on my website."

