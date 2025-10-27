Mims Davies MP, Member of Parliament for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was honoured to speak to people with sight loss about the problems caused by pavement parking and inaccessible streets at the Guide Dogs’ exhibition stand at Conservative Conference.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cars parked on pavements are a problem for everyone, but are particularly dangerous for people with sight loss, who can be forced to walk in the road with traffic they cannot see. According to Guide Dogs’ research, 95% of people with sight loss have been forced to walk in the road because of cars parked on pavements.

Mims previously shared her support late last year for Guide Dog’s call for safer pavements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP meets with Guide Dogs UK regarding call for safer pavements

Pavement parking is already against the law in London, and similar rules are coming into force in Scotland. The law in the rest of the country, including in our patch of Sussex, can be complex and patchy.

Guide Dogs is calling for a clear law across the rest of the country, to ensure everyone can walk their streets safely and Three quarters (73%) of councillors support Guide Dogs’ call for a new law to be introduced.

If you'd like to find out more about how to get help, how to support Guide Dogs UK, donate, or how you can sponsor a puppy, please follow the below link:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP said: "During Conference, I had the pleasure of speaking with Guide Dogs staff member, Penny and volunteer, Colin, about their experience of pavement parking.

"Guide Dogs UK are calling for safer pavements and I fully support this call.

"It's clear the laws on cars parking on pavements needs to be looked into further in order to not only make our pavements safer for blind individuals, but everyone who needs to walk on the path and is being forced to walk on the road.

"Thank you to the team for taking the time to speak to me and for organising important events and opportunities for MPs to speak with you further regarding your call for safer pavements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Briggs, Head of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns at Guide Dogs, said: "Cars blocking pavements are a problem for everyone but can be dangerous for people forced into the road, especially wheelchair users, people with pushchairs and people with sight loss.

"We know cars blocking the way undermines people with a vision impairments’ confidence to get out and about independently.

"This is why we’re calling for a clear law that would empower local councils to tackle this problem."