Mims Davies MP meets with local business, The Pamper Lounge, in Uckfield

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, meets with local business, The Pamper Lounge, in Uckfield

Gather your loved ones (all ages), and join the fantastic Pamper Lounge for pamper parties, intimate food, drink and music, group celebrations, themed events, and casual get-togethers.

All with a licensed bar offering brilliant bottomless brunches, delicious afternoon teas, and irresistible graze boards and cocktails.

Mims was thrilled to visit this local business in Uckfield and have a tour of the relaxing venue and meet the team.

Mims also heard about their array of tailor-made packages meticulously crafted for your memorable occasions. Whether it’s a baby shower, hen party, birthday party or work gathering, they really do have you covered.

Mims Davies MP said: "Hello from the Pamper Lounge in Uckfield.

"Is it pamper time? You decide!

"What a wonderful vibe and venue - I had an amazing time on Friday chatting and meeting with Genevieve and her glam mermaid squad.

"If you want time out, chill time, or just need to relax or want to book something special for a party or different site for a celebration pop in and give it a whirl.

"Massively uplifting atmosphere and fabulous food, fizz, fun to be had at this vibrant high street venue.

"Thank you to Genevieve and her amazing team for taking the time to speak with me and give me a tour of their amazing venue."

#SupportOurHighStreets