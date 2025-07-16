Mims Davies MP prepares for tomorrow's Meet Mims event in Barcombe

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, is thrilled to host another of her Meet Mims events tomorrow in Barcombe

Mims is thrilled to be hosting even more of her series of 'Meet Mims' events all over the constituency, meeting as many residents as possible and ensuring she's fully aware of their concerns and worries for the area and national issues.

Representing constituents' concerns to the best of her ability is a main goal of Mims' and this can only happen with residents sharing their views.

Mims Davies MP in Turners Hill for her Meet Mims event

Due to security considerations, the venue will be provided to attendees only on the morning of the event and should not be shared. Photo ID is required for entry and checked by security, so please don't bring any plus ones unless they are registered.

If you have an upcoming event, or know of one in our lovely constituency, please reach out to Mims letting her know as she is sharing events from all over our constituency on social media ensuring residents know what's happening locally.

Mims Davies MP said:

A reminder that I am thrilled to be hosting my free 'Meet Mims' Q&A event for residents tomorrow to hear from me as your MP, and ask any questions you have on local issues. I have a couple tickets left so please do register ASAP if you'd like to join - https://Meet-Mims-Barcombe-July.eventbrite.co.uk All residents are welcome to come together as a local community to discuss our top concerns and priorities for the area and how we can solve them, and how I can help as your MP.

Mims also has another Meet Mims event coming up on Thursday 24th July in Uckfield.

This event is fully sold out, but due to the demand, Mims is already organising another event in Uckfield. If you sign up to the waiting list below, you will be the first to have access to register for a ticket: