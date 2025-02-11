Mims Davies MP raises awareness of National HIV Week joining HIV testing drop-in in Parliament

Mims Davies MP is pleased to be raising awareness of National HIV Week as she joins an HIV testing drop-in event in Parliament organised by the APPG for HIV and AIDS & Terrence Higgins Trust

HIV is a virus which damages your immune system and is most commonly transmitted through unprotected sex.

If you’re over 16, you can order a free at home kit where you can choose either a lab test (with optional syphilis test) with results sent by text, or a rapid self-test that you can do at home.

These tests arrive in plain packaging and fit through a letterbox so are extremely discreet.

If a positive or ‘reactive’ result is given, then a confirmatory test in a sexual health clinic is necessary to make sure the result is correct. While there is no cure for HIV, do not panic, there are very effective treatments that enable most people with the virus to live a long, healthy, and happy life.

Mims said: "This week is National HIV Week. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness, for people to get tested, and encourage others to do the same, particularly those from groups most affected by HIV, including gay and bisexual men and people of Black African ethnicity.

"Being tested - for anything - can be a stressful, emotional, and traumatic time. But together, we must break the stigma associated with HIV and get tested and if your test comes back positive, do not worry, there are very effective treatments available that your doctor will discuss with you.

"Thank you to the APPG for HIV and AIDS and the Terrence Higgins Trust for organising such an important event today during National HIV Week and for encouraging everyone to speak out more and get tested.

"Go to https://freetesting.hiv/ to order your free at home kit now with plain packaging ensuring it's discreet!"