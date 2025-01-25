Mims Davies MP shares fundraising goals from inspiring local constituents
We have so many incredible and inspiring charities here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond. It's always so heart-warming hearing about the residents who are working so hard to raise money for them to help conduct the incredible work they do for so many.
If you're thinking about fundraising for a charity, there are so many ways you can support them from running marathons, organising bake sales and charity dinners, hiking a mountain, or pledging to complete a challenge that may include overcoming a fear such as heights by abseiling.
No matter what you do, or how much money you raise, the charity you're fundraising for will be extremely grateful for all your help.
Donate here to help Sarah reach her goal of £1,000 for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity:
Donate here to help Sophie reach her goal of £500 for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
https://www.justgiving.com/page/sophie-pocock-1731071818633?fbclid=IwY2xjawIAfR9leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHeASjQH2mUCY7zQcD-XhVZT0U24MO8loBCGYxhfEMzW5QpjRiGmDCBF0qQ_aem_ZHB9QbLMPgNUGlKJtaaC2w#supportersList
Mims Davies MP said: "I am always in awe of the selflessness of the residents in our constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.
"If you’re fundraising for charity and would like help promoting your donation page and charity, please do let me know as I’d love to help you raise as much money as possible.
"Cllr Sarah Webster is raising money for the brilliant Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity in Chailey, as well as local East Grinstead resident, Sophie Pocock, who is fundraising for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Links to donate can be found on my website.
"So, if you're planning on raising money for a charity - please do let me know and I'll be happy to share your page!"