Mims Davies MP shares LDC Housing Allocations Policy Consultation

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, shares LDC Housing Allocations Policy Consultation

Mims Davies MP shares Lewes District Council Housing Allocations Policy Consultation.

LDC have launched a consultation over proposals for a new approach to how they allocate council homes to residents on the housing register in Lewes district. Their allocationspolicy sets out how the council assesses the eligibility of applicants for the housing register, and how we allocate council properties.

An independent review has recommended they develop a new allocations policy and are inviting feedback from residents to help shape the new policy.

Local housing authorities are required to have an allocations policy which sets out:

how the council assesses the eligibility of applicants for the housing register, and

how it allocates council properties.

Deadline: 5pm on Friday 18th April, 2025.

The current Choice Based Lettings system involves people bidding for a property when it becomes available which takes 2 weeks before applicants can be shortlisted.

LDC are proposing a 'Property Match' model, designed to speed up the process by removing the bidding process and instead, empty properties are immediately offered to the best suited families and individuals.

Mims Davies MP said:

Lewes District Council have launched a Housing Allocations Policy Consultation which I know residents will be very interested in. I'm sharing this to ensure residents are aware of the consultation and the proposed changes and share their views, ensuring LDC have a policy which provides a better experience for people applying to the housing register, and one that's fair, efficient, and makes the best use of the limited number of properties that are available. Currently the council have a 'Choice Based Lettings' system and are proposing to change it to a 'Property Match' system. This consultation is running until Friday 18th April, 5pm, and the link to share your views can be found here: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/HousingAllocationsPolicyConsultation