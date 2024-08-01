Mims Davies MP shares submission to MSDC Parking Charges Consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, shares submission for the consultation by Mid Sussex District Council introducing flat-rates on Sundays and Bank Holidays and extending chargeable hours into the evenings.

Mims said: "I took the opportunity to write to the Mid Sussex District Council Parking Consultation on behalf of rightly concerned constituents and constituency businesses regarding these charges.

"This is a real danger and of particular concern to those incredibly hard working people in the hospitality sector who rely on bank holiday, evening and weekend trade to bolster their sustainability.

"Whilst I fully recognise there is the need to 'balance' the Council's finances, it should, vitally, not be to the detriment of struggling local high street businesses who still, several years on from the Covid Pandemic, remain vulnerable to the loss of custom this will undoubtedly cause."