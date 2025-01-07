Mims Davies MP shares Uckfield Town Council grant opportunity for local groups and organisations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, shares Uckfield Town Council Grant Opportunity for local groups and organisations

Mims would like to share this brilliant opportunity from Uckfield Town Council to all residents.

Uckfield Town Council provides grants and support to small local groups and organisations which contribute to the welfare of the community by improving or supporting facilities and/or activities in Uckfield Parish.

In 2024/25, grants totalled over £22,000 through the scheme, in addition to funding provided via service-level agreements to Wealden Citizens Advice (£19,000) and Uckfield Volunteer Centre (£8,000).

The deadline for applications is Sunday 19th January, 2025.

Mims Davies MP said: "I'd like to encourage as many brilliant local groups and organisations to apply for this generous funding from Uckfield Town Council.

"To apply for this grant, please email your completed form and relevant documentation to [email protected] or put them into an envelope and deliver them to:

"Grants Officer Uckfield Town Council Civic CentreTN22 1AE.

"You can access either a Microsoft Word version or a print-friendly version of the application form here:Print-version-Grant-Application-and-covering-letter-2025-26-FINAL.pdf Word-version-Grant-Application-and-covering-letter-2025-26-FINAL.docx

"I wish everyone who applies the very best of luck and thank you for all your great work."