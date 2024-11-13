Mims Davies MP, SoS for Wales, thrilled to speak at Welsh Conservatives AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales, was thrilled to speak at Welsh Conservatives AGM.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims joined the Welsh Conservatives AGM and was thrilled to meet new people and speak with members who are ready for the next stage in renewing our party.

The focus is now on preparing for the Senedd election.

Mims Davies MP said:

Mims Davies MP and SoS for Wales with the Welsh Conservatives

"It was an absolute pleasure and fabulous time to be back in Wales, especially for the Welsh Conservative's AGM buzzing with activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've said it many times and I'll keep saying it, my love for Wales is enduring - I lived there for a decade, I studied in Wales, I worked in Wales, and my amazing children are half Welsh. It is truly an honour to be the Secretary of State for Wales.

"Thank you to the Welsh Conservatives team for having me, making me feel so welcome, and allowing me to speak at their meeting. Congratulations to our new Chair Bernard Gentry, and deputies Abigail Manon and Lyndon Jones.

"I look forward to my next visit!"