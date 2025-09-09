Mims Davies MP supports Emergency Services Day

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages supports Emergency Services Day reflecting on their incredible work

Today, and everyday, we reflect on the incredible, life saving work our emergency service personnel carry out everyday to keep us all safe.

999 Day promotes the work of the emergency services, promotes using the emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills, and promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

Mims was pleased to join St John Ambulance and their brilliant team in East Grinstead earlier this year discussing their services and even showing Mims crucial first aid skills.

Mims Davies MP with St John Ambulance in East Grinstead
Mims Davies MP with St John Ambulance in East Grinstead

As the nation's leading First Aid Charity, St John Ambulance offers training courses, advice, volunteering opportunities, event support, products and more.

If you might be interested in volunteering and making a difference with St John Ambulance, you can gain new skills, support others, and be the hero your community needs:

Volunteer With Us | St John Ambulance

There are a range of roles that:

Mims Davies MP with St John Ambulance
Mims Davies MP with St John Ambulance
  • provide vital first aid and healthcare services in your local area
  • educate local communities in first aid
  • support our operational teams through providing logistics, driving and building maintenance services
  • support our youth programmes, creating the next generation of lifesavers
  • raise money to fund our community and first aid charitable activities

Mims said: "This Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 day, is it important to take a moment to recognise the crucial importance of our incredible emergency services.

"We have over 2 million heroic humans working in the NHS and volunteers are an essential part of the emergency services family and who play a core part in keeping Britain safe.

"999 volunteer roles include our incredible Special Constables, Retained Firefighters, NHS Community Responders, St John Ambulance, RNLI, Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers.

"A huge thank you to all who work so hard in the emergency services, risking their lives each and every day, to keep us safe and protect us.

"You are the backbone of our community."

#999Day

