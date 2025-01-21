Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages thrilled to attend Brew Monday, Samaritans' takeover of 'Blue Monday'

Mims Davies MP thrilled to attend Brew Monday, Samaritans’ takeover of ‘Blue Monday’ yesterday.

This event was organised with the aim of encouraging everyone to have a cuppa, catch-up, and check in on one another.

Mims was pleased to meet and chat with the team, as well as the brilliant Samaritans volunteers to talk about our work to ensure fewer people die by suicide. We will follow up on the specific points raised in our conversations with you, but I wanted to ensure you get your photo from the event quickly.

Mims Davies MP attending BrewMonday event in Parliament

Mims is encouraging everyone to speak up and spread the message about Brew Monday, and suicide prevention.

Reaching out to someone could help them know they are valued and someone cares. If you’ve noticed someone has gone quiet in the group chat or you haven’t heard from them in a while, please do reach out to them and check in. A simple message can mean a lot to someone who is going through a difficult time.

Support the team here: samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/

Mims Davies MP said: "Did you know “Blue Monday” is a myth created to sell holidays?

"I was delighted to join the Samaritans team in Parliament on Monday to mark Brew Monday - Samaritans’ takeover of the so-called “Blue Monday” - and discuss how we can work together to reduce the number of people who die by suicide.

"The truth is that people can struggle on any day of the year, and I pledge to work with Samaritans to ensure support is always available.

"So, among the chaos of everyday life, why not find time for a cuppa and a chat with family, friends or colleagues?

"Thank you again to the Samaritans team for organising this important event."