Mims Davies MP thrilled to become Patron for the Greenaway Foundation

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is thrilled to become a Patron for the brilliant Greenaway Foundation

The Greenaway Foundation is a fantastic organisation helping financially challenged families in Crawley, Horley and East Grinstead.

Since 2011, The Greenaway Foundation has provided support to families, especially during the festive season. While their main focus is Christmas— providing ingredients for meals and fulfilling children’s wishes - they also offer year-round support through school supplies, uniforms, travel costs, and essentials.

Mims has been thrilled to be involved and helping this brilliant organisation for many years and is very much looking forward to continuing and helping even more.

Mims Davies MP with Darren from the Greenaway Foundation

The Greenaway Foundation are always looking for selfless individuals to help them fulfil their tasks and targets - please find out how to get involved in making a huge difference to families all over here:

Mims Davies MP said: "I am beyond honoured to be a Patron of the life changing Greenaway Foundation.

"I've been proud to be a part of the incredible team of volunteers who help Darren and his team to bring joy to families all over East Grinstead.

"If you're able to donate to this fantastic charity, please see below how your donation can make a huge difference:

"£25 – Fulfil one child’s Christmas wish.£50 – Bring joy to two children.£100 – Make four wishes come true.

"A huge thank you to everyone who volunteers and spends countless hours helping to improve the lives of families in Crawley, Horley, and East Grinstead.

"Particularly during the Christmas period where we turn into reindeers delivering food parcels and more to local families."

The Greenaway Foundation said: "We are absolutely thrilled to share some wonderful news with our community!

"Mims Davies MP, a steadfast supporter of our cause, has graciously accepted the role of patron for the Greenaway Foundation.

"Her dedication to our initiatives was first made evident five years ago when she helped as a reindeer making deliveries for our Christmas activities. That moment marked the beginning of her unwavering support and advocacy for our efforts.

"As we welcome Mims Davies MP in this new capacity, we look forward to the positive impact and continued growth for both our foundation and the communities we serve. Her energy and commitment to the local community truly embodied the spirit of giving. Now, as a patron, we are confident that she will help guide us towards even greater accomplishments.

2Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming projects and how Mims Davies MP will be involved in bringing about meaningful change!"