Mims Davies MP thrilled to join East Grinstead Christmas lights turn on & The Big Reveal

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages was thrilled to join the East Grinstead Christmas Lights turn on & The Big Reveal

It’s Nearly Christmas, that means it's that time of year when the brilliant businesses in East Grinstead wrap their windows, once again, in preparation for this year’s Big Reveal, which also coincided with the Christmas lights switch-on.

Mims was thrilled to have her office involved in this year's Big Reveal and watch the Town Mayor, Frazer Visser, switch on the Rotary tree of light at the same time as the Town Council Christmas lights.

The High Street and London Road (to King’s Street) was closed for the evening to celebrate the beginning of Christmas and the amazing local businesses decorating their stores for all the residents to see.

Mims Davies MP said: "Merry Christmas! I said it!

"Here in East Grinstead we had the Big Reveal and saw the lovely Christmas lights turning on with our brilliant Mayor involved.

"All the amazing businesses took part and decorated their windows for residents, neighbouring businesses, and visitors to see - Christmas spirit was truly in the air.

"I'm thrilled our office was able to be officially involved too this year as last year we were just moving in - but this year could fully join in with the community cheer.

"Additionally, with Small Business Saturday coming up on Saturday the 7th, please do remember to shop local, support local. Whether it's in East Grinstead, Uckfield or our villages, our local and family run businesses need your support and with Christmas coming up - it's the perfect opportunity to shop local for your presents and Christmas dinners.

"Are you a small business in my constituency? TAG ME! I’d absolutely love to see the products you’re working so hard on and to help promote your business.

"A huge congratulations to everyone who decorated their windows, and thank you to everyone who came to join us - I can't wait for next year!"