Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, thrilled to join East Grinstead residents at Being Neighbourly Community Event

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being Neighbourly in East Grinstead were proud to be a part of the Community People Volunteer Fair, holding their ever popular Fish and Chip Bingo at Chequer Mead.

'Being Neighbourly' was set up in March 2020 by CEO Fiona Haywood, and is a fantastic support group for people living in East Grinstead and the surrounding area who may need assistance, support, or company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Volunteer Fair drew in 29 different Community Organisations - well done Community People and Chequer Mead for all their hard work.

Mims Davies MP thrilled to join East Grinstead residents at Being Neighbourly Community Event

Mims was thrilled to join 50 neighbours for the brilliant Fish & Chip bingo! With tasty fish and chips, including gluten free, from the Harbour Fish and Chips.

Mims and local Mayor Cllr Steve Ody enjoyed speaking with residents and local organisations on local matters.

Mims Davies MP said: "BINGO!

"What a fabulous event in East Grinstead with our lovely local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to everyone involved in organising important events such as this one. It was brilliant speaking with local residents on any concerns or cases they may have, as well as local community groups who work so hard to bring us all together.

"A big thank you also to Harbour Fish and Chips for yet again providing a yummy gluten free fish and chips!

"I look forward to the next one."