Mims Davies MP thrilled to join ribbon cutting ceremony for East Grinstead Padel

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for East Grinstead Padel, alongside Olympic Gold Medallist and our new town Mayor Cllr John Belsey, following Cllr Steve Ody.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These fantastic new community courts are open to anyone who would like to play, and they even have a WhatsApp Community Group to join and meet other like-minded players, enabling you to also become more involved with your local community.

Mims was thrilled to take part in playing on the new courts which are available to book for all residents, of any ability. With the added opportunity to book coaching and learning sessions.

Court fees for members are £6/hr peak and £5/hr off peak.

Mims Davies MP pictured with new town Mayor, Cllr John Belsey at East Grinstead Padel Courts

Non-member court fees are £10/hr peak and £9/hr off peak.

Find out more and book courts here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are huge mental health benefits from physical activity, such as this, including:

Mims Davies MP alongside the team who run EG sports club, EG town leader Cllr Helen Farren and her husband Cllr Lee Farren, project Leader Richard Leman OBE and President of the Lawn Tennis Association Sandi Proctor

Decreasing stress hormones like cortisol Distracting you from negative thoughts and emotions Promoting confidence Providing social support Better physical health may mean better mental health Acting as a buffer against stress

Mims can be seen pictured with the team that run East Grinstead Sports Club, East Grinstead town leader Cllr Helen Farren and her husband Cllr Lee Farren, Project Leader Richard Leman OBE and President of the Lawn Tennis Association Sandi Proctor

Locate the courts on what3words: kings.treat.them

Mims Davies MP said: "It was an absolute honour to be a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the fantastic new East Grinstead Padel Courts alongside our new town Mayor, Cllr John Belsey.

Mims Davies MP thrilled to join Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for East Grinstead Padel with Olympic Gold Medallist and new town Mayor Cllr John Belsey

"We were also thrilled to be accompanied by Project Leader and Olympic Gold Medallist, Richard Leman OBE, who is from our very own East Grinstead and spearheaded this fantastic project. As well as hearing brilliant speeches from Sandi Proctor (LTA President) and Duncan Maclay (Director of EG Padel).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have private courts in the area, but now with these fantastic community courts - anyone can get involved, and with Summer on the way, what better time to be more active in our community and meet more people.

"We even had a quick play on the courts which was great fun and a good laugh. Playing padel brings along so many physical and mental health benefits, and when it's this fun and all abilities are welcome, how can you not!

"A huge thank you to everyone who put in countless hours to enable this project to be the huge success it is.

"I look forward to booking the courts soon and seeing residents out there!"