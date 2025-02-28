Mims Davies MP thrilled to join St John Ambulance in East Grinstead

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to join St John Ambulance in East Grinstead

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the nation's leading First Aid Charity, St John Ambulance offers training courses, advice, volunteering opportunities, event support, products and more.

Would you be interested in volunteering and making a difference with St John Ambulance? Become a lifesaver in your community now and gain new skills, support others, and be the hero your community needs:

Volunteer With Us | St John Ambulance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims in East Grinstead with St John Ambulance team

As part of St John, you could volunteer in a range of roles that:

provide vital first aid and healthcare services in your local areaeducate local communities in first aidsupport our operational teams through providing logistics, driving and building maintenance servicessupport our youth programmes, creating the next generation of lifesaversraise money to fund our community and first aid charitable activities From your first day, you’ll receive ongoing support from fellow volunteers, as well as your dedicated induction buddy, helping you feel welcome and confident in your role.

Mims Davies MP said: "I was so pleased to have the opportunity to join the lovely St John Ambulance team in East Grinstead for my refresher course.

"Have you ever thought about volunteering? If you do volunteer with this amazing team, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with other volunteers, share experiences, and build lasting friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead with the St John Ambulance team

"Whether you’re attending your first event, leading your first duty or delivering your first youth session, you’ll never be alone — they're here to ensure you feel at home from day one.

"Thank you again to this brilliant, friendly team for allowing me to join and for making me feel so welcome."