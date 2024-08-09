Mims Davies MP thrilled to join Turners Hill Village Fete and Dog Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages thrilled to join Turners Hill Village Fete and Dog Show

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to join Turners Hill Village Fete and Dog Show.

The brilliant Turners Hill Village Fete and Fun Dog Show was been going for over 30 years and raising crucial community funds whilst bringing the community together.

The afternoon saw an abundance of stalls from local businesses, charities and groups coming together to join the community in fundraising and an afternoon of fun.

Mims Davies MP said: "What an incredible afternoon it was at Turners Hill Village Fete and Dog Show!

“This village fete and dog show has been running for over 30 years and raises amazing funds for our brilliant community whilst bringing everyone together for a day of fun.

“The afternoon featured a dog show, entertainment, raffle, beer tent, food stalls, afternoon teas, fire and rescue demos - to name a few! As well as the opportunity for local businesses and charities to come and have a stall promoting their hard work.

“A call for help - Community Speedwatch needs you! They are desperately looking for more amazing residents in the community to help and support them so please do reach out if you can spare any time.

“Thank you again to the whole team for organising such a lovely afternoon."