Mims Davies MP visits Isfield to take a ride on Riley's Miniature Railway

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead Uckfield, and the villages in Isfield for Recess on Riley's Miniature Railway

Riley's is one of the few, ground level, 5 inch gauge railway’s open to the public in the UK and as such, is considered to be the smallest practical ride on track gauge.

Located at Isfield Station on the Lavender Line, Riley's Miniature Railway is a lovely heritage railway in the village of Isfield, just off the A26 between Lewes and Uckfield.

Riley’s Miniature Railway is a not for profit, fun, miniature railway where 100% of fares and donations are sent to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Evelina Junction in Isfield

This is a delightful standard gauge heritage railway with preserved steam and diesel locomotives offering a 2 mile round trip.

The railway’s shop can also be found within the old waiting room, the grade II listed signal box can be visited and the lovely Lavenders Tea Room is located in the old station building.

Mims Davies MP said:

What a fun start to Recess in Isfield! Riley's Miniature Railway is a fantastic day out for adults and kids in Isfield - especially during Half Term - and remarkably good value. This is an amazing project in our constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, and it raises money for Riley for support and treatment, and of course the wider support for Evelina as well. So be sure to look out for the open days here as this is such a fun day out in our brilliant area - with free parking too.