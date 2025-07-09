Mims Davies MP welcomes Forest Row Residents to Parliament

President Macron wasn't the only visitor to Parliament on the 8th July 2025

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to meet and welcome even more residents from her constituency, from Forest Row.

The same day as President Macron joined Parliament and our King and Queen for a state dinner, Mims was also thrilled to welcome even more residents from East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages.

This time, Mims was honoured to welcome Rev'd Jamie Gater and his congregation from the beautiful village of Forest Row.

They toured Parliament, spoke with Mims on local issues, and discussed the historic building they were in and the fascinating history and myths associated.

If you're interested in a tour of Parliament and meeting your local MP, be sure to email Mims at [email protected]

Mims Davies MP said:

President Macron wasn’t the only visitor to Parliament today! I was thrilled to meet and welcome even more residents from our constituency, this time from the lovely Forest Row. They joined me in Westminster for a tour of Parliament this evening and it was great to speak with them on local matters too. Thank you to all for their patience and good humour as the state visit ran late and security and access for all areas was delayed and extra tricky! We all had great time sharing the history, stories, activism and myths of this amazing building and hearing about the chamber and how the Parliamentary processes work. More tours coming up!