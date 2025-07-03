Mims Davies MP welcomes Uckfield Chamber of Commerce to Parliament
The Uckfield Chamber of Commerce is an established independent Chamber providing a united stronger business voice for businesses within the town and surrounding villages.
The Chamber provides regular opportunities for members to meet and network at various times of the day, acting as a forum to discuss issues that impact trade and commerce both locally and the wider area across the county.
The objectives of the Chamber:
- Advise business and local industry in & around Uckfield.
- Champion business within the area, ensuring a stronger, collective business voice.
- Encourage and support measures to improve both social & economic conditions within the community.
- Facilitate regular networking opportunities for our growing membership.
They have a diverse range of business members including third generation established companies to brand new start-ups and their executive committee is similarly comprised of a range of professionals and independent business owners.
If you're interested in joining their future events, you can find them here:
Mims Davies MP said:
I was thrilled to welcome the Uckfield Chamber of Commerce to Parliament yesterday. We had a fantastic night talking small business, high street challenges, and future opportunities, and event managed to grab a few moments to chat with our Shadow Chancellor, Mel Stride. Thank you to everyone for coming up to Westminster to join me for a tour and a delicious Parliamentary dinner, it was a pleasure and I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.