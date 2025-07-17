Mims Davies MPs Hosts event for residents in Fairwarp with Cllr Roy Galley

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is thrilled to host even more events for residents of EGU in Fairwarp alongside Cllr Roy Galley

These pub events, alongside Mims' series of 'Meet Mims' events and pop up Supermarket Surgeries are a way for her to reach every village in our constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages and meet as many residents as possible.

It's important to Mims that she has boots on the ground and is representing residents' views, both locally and in Parliament, to the best of her ability.

Whether that's raising the issue of overdevelopment with lack of infrastructure, or voting on issues in Parliament the way the majority of constituents would like her to vote.

Mims Davies MP and Cllr Roy Galley in Fairwarp with residents

It's crucial for Members of Parliament to have a connection and constant communication with residents. On this topic, this evening there is another of her 'Meet Mims' events in Barcombe, followed by another next Thursday 24th July in Uckfield which is fully sold out with over 100 attendees and more events being booked in shortly.

Mims Davies MP said:

If you know me, you know I love supporting our local pubs - even better is organising events in them! I loved meeting residents of Fairwarp recently in the beautiful Foresters Arms pub discussing local issues in a casual setting - and having a drink of course lending my support to our local economy. Thank you to everyone who came and joined Cllr Roy Galley and I and shared your concerns and issues on the local area and how we can work together to resolve them. I'm greatly looking forward to meeting even more residents this evening in Barcombe for my next 'Meet Mims' event, and next week in Uckfield which is already sold out at 100 attendees. Due to the high demand in Uckfield, I'm already looking at dates to book more events in - stay tuned and subscribe to my newsletter to find out first! Also add yourself to the waiting list where you'll get first look at tickets - https://Meet-Mims-Uckfield-July.eventbrite.co.uk