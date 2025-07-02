Mims Davies MP's Women's Business Breakfast in The Pamper Lounge, Uckfield

Mims was thrilled to host her first ever Women's Business Breakfast in Uckfield today with strong, inspiring women sharing their advice and networking with other like-minded women.

Since 2010 the number of companies which are led by women has increased to 20.1%.

This event was to celebrate and bring local women in business together to create new networking channels and grow the local economy. Susan Fleet MBE, former business owner of Lea Graham Associates and long-time friend of Dame Vera Lynne was one of the wonderful speakers alongside Genevieve Gresset, owner of the Pamper Lounge, who has also had a very diverse and amazing career. Both ladies touched upon their careers, with the highlight and some insightful anecdotes.

Mims Davies MP said:

It has been a fabulous morning in Uckfield at The Pamper Lounge for our first ever Women's Business Breakfast. We've had women from all over the patch talking about their backgrounds, their businesses, their charities, and what they're passionate about, sharing tips and networking with like-minded women. If you're interested in joining my future Business Breakfasts or finding out more info - please do contact me through my contact form on my website or by emailing me at [email protected] Thank you to our fabulous speakers and a huge thank you to Genevieve, Steve, and the team for hosting us and being incredible as always.