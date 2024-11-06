Mindless vandalism at Herstmonceux Bowls Club
On Monday, October 21 at approximately 10.30pm, two individuals allegedly climbed into the bowls club area and vandalised a quarter of the new turf.
It appears that they climbed over the fence by the playground. The action of these two individuals is nothing short of vandalism.
The incident is recorded on the CCTV footage where two persons with backpacks can be seen.
A joint investigation between the Bowls Club and the Parish Council is ongoing and a report has been filed with the police.
If anyone has additional information please contact the Police, Bowls Club or Parish Council.
The corrective action will be carried out by the bowls club members at the earliest opportunity, however, it is feared that the destruction of the green so late in the year could, potentially, have a negative impact on the 2025 season.