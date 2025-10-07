Miss Sussex 2025: Where veterinary dreams meet the crown

Just over 4 months ago, I shared my journey of navigating vet school as a working-class girl from Chichester with big dreams and a hot pink stethoscope. Today, I’m proud to be writing this not only as a veterinary medicine student at the Royal Veterinary College, but as Miss Sussex 2025 and a finalist in the Miss England competition.

Since becoming a Miss England finalist, the question I’ve been asked most is: How do you balance it all? Veterinary school. Advocacy. Pageants. My answer is simple: I stopped trying to fit a mould and started showing up as my whole self- muddy boots, pink stethoscope, high heels and all.

When I entered vet school at the Royal Veterinary College, I already knew I would be different. A working-class girl, the first in her family to go to university, studying at the world’s top vet school- statistically, I wasn’t supposed to be here. But statistics never met my unwavering determination.

And when I entered Miss England, I knew again that I wouldn’t fit the typical image. But that’s exactly why I entered. Because it’s time we expanded the image. Success doesn’t look one way. Beauty doesn’t sound one way. Purpose isn’t a singular path.

Amy Joyce crowned Miss Sussex 2025 at Miss England Semi-Finals

In this next chapter, as Miss Sussex, my mission remains clear: to show young people - especially girls from disadvantaged backgrounds - that there is no singular mould for success. You can be studious and stylish. You can scrub into surgery one day and step onto a pageant stage the next. And most importantly, you can lead with both kindness and conviction.

Over the past year, I’ve continued working alongside the Sutton Trust, raising awareness around social mobility and speaking about accessing higher education. I’ve also become increasingly involved in conversations about educational inequality - highlighting how cuts to Pupil Premium funding are affecting students across the country. I know first-hand how crucial that funding was to me- hat support wasn’t a luxury. It was a lifeline. Textbooks, technology, transport - it all adds up, and no one should be priced out of their potential. Now, I see that lifeline being pulled away from others. Cuts to education funding and widening inequality are placing impossible pressure on young people. I’ve made it my mission to raise awareness about these challenges and to advocate for more inclusive policies - ones that don’t punish students for their postcode or financial status.

My cause is education. Opportunity. Representation. I want to ensure that no young girl ever feels she has to choose between her intelligence and her femininity, or silence parts of herself to fit in. I wear my pink stethoscope with pride - not just because it makes me smile, but because it represents the intersection of compassion and confidence, intelligence and individuality. I bring that same pride to the Miss England stage, where heels and gowns don’t erase my academic achievements - they add to them. They’re proof that women are multi-dimensional, that strength comes in many forms, and that no one should feel the need to shrink themselves to be taken seriously.

I want to help girls understand that femininity and intelligence can - and should - coexist. That you can show up fully as yourself in any space and still command respect.

Amy Joyce, dressed in workwear for the first photoshoot of the semi-finals

Miss England has given me the space to do that. Not by asking me to change, but by challenging me to be even more of who I am. It’s allowed me to speak up for those still finding their voice - and that, to me, is what real power looks like.

For too long, pageantry has been mischaracterised as simply about appearance. But the modern Miss England is a changemaker, an advocate, a role model. Someone who can connect with the community while campaigning for causes that matter.

Being Miss Sussex 2025 is a huge honour - but it’s also a responsibility. I carry with me the stories of every young person who has ever been told their dreams were “too big.” I carry my own story - the little girl from Chichester who spent weekends reading library books and dreamed of changing the world in her own way.

And I carry the future, too. Because this journey isn’t just about becoming Miss England. It’s about using every step, every stage, and every spotlight to fight for a future where success is truly accessible to all - regardless of postcode or paycheck.

Amy Joyce, posed for work wear photoshoot at Miss England Semi-finals

So here’s to the next chapter - pink stethoscope in one hand, heels in the other - and a heart full of purpose.

There is no finish line to this journey, because it has undeniably become the beginning of a movement. The crown doesn’t just sit on my head; it stands for every young person who dares to dream beyond their circumstances.

And I’m just getting started.