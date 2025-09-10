Modality Mid Sussex hosts family health and fun day in East Grinstead
Families will have the opportunity to:
- Access children’s immunisations, including walk-in nasal flu vaccinations for ages 2 & 3, and 12-month and pre-school boosters.
- Meet the local immunisation nurse and get answers to important health questions.
- Join a free 30-minute Basic Life Support training session (limited places available).
- Connect with the Social Prescribing Team and members of the Patient Participation Group.
To make the day even more exciting for children, special guests from Paw Patrol will be making an appearance! Families can meet the characters, take photos, and enjoy the fun alongside other children’s activities, including colouring, balloons, and giveaways.
“We’re excited to bring our community together for a day that supports families’ health while offering a fun and welcoming environment,” said Dr Elinor Flatman, Exec GP Partner for Modality Mid Sussex. “With Paw Patrol joining us, it promises to be an enjoyable and memorable day for children and parents alike.”
Event Details:
📍 Location: Judges Close Surgery, East Grinstead
📅 Date: Wednesday, 17th September
🕙 Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm
💉 No appointment needed – just drop in!