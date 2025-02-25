Momentum Children’s Charity awarded £12,485 grant from Haskins Charitable Fund

Momentum Children’s Charity has received a generous grant of £12,485 from the Haskins Charitable Fund, which will help fund some of the charity’s services in Sussex.

Haskins operates five garden centres, including one in Angmering. The grant, made through the Haskins Charitable Fund was awarded to Momentum after the business learnt about the charity’s work to support families in their community, including that of Haskins’ General Manager, Nick Joad.

Nick Joad, General Manager at Haskins Garden Centre said: “We are so pleased to be able to award a grant to Momentum, on behalf of the Haskins Charitable Fund. The grant will fund some events, treats and counselling services for children supported by the charity.”

Talking about how Momentum Children’s Charity has supported his family, Nick Joad said: “My stepdaughter, Gracie, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March last year and Momentum have been supporting us through her cancer treatment at Worthing Hospital. Gracie was diagnosed after experiencing knee pain, which we initially thought was growing pains - it has been a whirlwind of a year with Gracie having surgery and chemotherapy. Amy, our Family Support Worker from Momentum has really helped us – she checks on the welfare of the whole family and has arranged counselling for Gracie - it has just been nice to know Momentum is there to lean on.”

Momentum supports families across Sussex, London and Surrey whose children are facing cancer or a life-challenging condition. In Sussex, the charity partners with Worthing Hospital and The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, to offer personally tailored support to the entire family through their family support workers, both in hospital and at home.

On top of receiving the grant, Momentum Children’s Charity has been chosen as Haskins Roundstone’s charity of the year in 2025. The charity of the year partnership will consist of several fundraising initiatives. These include an in-store wishing well for donations, a ‘pennies’ scheme at till points giving customers the option to make a contribution, and organised fundraising activities throughout the year at the Roundstone centre in Angmering.

Tara Sherjan, Head of Public Fundraising at Momentum said: “We cannot thank the Haskins Foundation enough for their substantial grant which will make a huge difference to families we support. We are delighted that Haskins Roundstone have chosen us as their charity of the year and are really looking forward to the year ahead. This partnership will see us working with Haskins to organise a number of exciting events, so keep your eyes peeled for more details coming soon! We work with two hospitals in Sussex, and money raised from this partnership will help us be there for families in the county who have very unwell children.”

To find out more about the work of Momentum Children’s Charity, please visit momentumcharity.org