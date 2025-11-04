Momentum continues to bring economy-boosting and ‘feel good’ events to Chichester District

Over the last five years, Chichester District Council has proactively delivered and supported a diverse programme of events, shaped by direct feedback from residents, attendees, businesses and organisations.

Actively promoting Chichester District as an events destination, working with more external organisers and ensuring that the right facilities and infrastructure are in place are some of the key aims of a new plan to encourage more events within Chichester District.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last five years, Chichester District Council has proactively delivered and supported a diverse programme of events, shaped by direct feedback from residents, attendees, businesses and organisations.

This has included popular laser light shows at Chichester Canal Basin and Petworth House; the Chichester Summer Street Party, the Cross Market & More markets, live music, food events, and the Skate, Scoot and Bike event at Chichester Skatepark. These events have attracted thousands of people to the district and have received overwhelmingly positive responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to maintain the strong momentum that has built up over the last five years since we launched our first events strategy,” says Councillor Harsha Desai Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council.

“As a council we recognise that events can be extremely positive for the local economy, which is one of the main drivers behind our approach. We also know that events are not just about entertainment – they are also about connection, inclusion, and providing opportunities for people, which is reflected in what we have delivered since 2020. In particular, we have received really positive feedback on the events that we have delivered for younger audiences and families.

“Our overriding approach is that as a district we want to welcome events that will complement and bring value to the district. We also want to support event organisers when they approach us with their ideas, as well as looking at how an event can benefit the area more widely. We also want to ensure that the right support is in place, as well as the right facilities and infrastructure.”

The new strategy was approved by the council’s Cabinet at their meeting on Tuesday, November 4, and will focus on four key areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actively promoting Chichester District as a location for events. This includes working with existing event organisers and venues and promoting the district to potential new event organisers.

Ensuring that the district has the correct support in place and the appropriate facilities and infrastructure to host events, for example water and electricity supplies.

Establishing a year-round calendar of events which enhances the district as a tourist destination.

Creating a council-managed events programme to help create footfall and promote businesses in the district’s city and towns and which celebrates the district’s heritage and culture.

This work also forms part of Chichester District Council’s Regeneration Strategy, approved by councillors last year, which includes enhancing Chichester as a visitor destination, supporting and boosting the evening and night-time economy and making the most of the district’s cultural and heritage assets.

Cllr Desai adds: “Events are just one of the ways that we can help to raise the profile of the district and there are many exciting opportunities on the horizon. This will benefit the economy and make the district a more attractive place to live, work and visit. It will also help create a solid future for the district as well as creating a sense of pride in people about where they live. This helps build strong communities and ensures that people of all ages feel that the district is theirs.”

The new strategy will be available to view at: www.chichester.gov.uk/events-strategy