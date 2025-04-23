Monday Group helps Burgess Hill Town Council to replace flower bed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from The Monday Group have been carrying out repairs to the structure of the Shield Bed, located outside St Johns Church.

The flower bed was designed and created by the Town Council in 2008 but the wood had started to perish.

The volunteers of the Monday Group were asked whether they could help to replace the wood to ensure it can remain a focal point. The Town Council paid for the materials and The Monday Group carried out the necessary works.

The replaced wood should last for many years to come thanks to their superb efforts.

photo of Monday Group replacing flower bed

The Monday Group do so many little jobs in our area from replacing or siting entrance gates and stiles on the many walkways to working with the Town Council on jobs like the shield bed.

They mostly concentrate on public rights of way. They are all volunteers who take pride in helping people to use and enjoy the facilities in and around our area.

The Town Council were very grateful for their help.