Montezuma's unveils its extraordinary Christmas collection

From tantalising truffles to scrumptious snowmen, discover this year’s festive delights!

Britain’s Greatest Little Chocolate company, Montezuma’s, based near Chichester, is known for its exquisite creations and delectable line-up of chocolate bars, all crafted with conscience.

With the Christmas countdown fast approaching, discover the magic of Montezuma’s! Bringing together the finest flavours with festive flair, Montezuma’s are thrilled to launch their Christmas range handcrafted to bring joy and pure indulgence throughout the holiday season.

From the best-selling caramel and peanut filled snowballs, to jolly chocolate snowmen, there’s truly something to put a smile on everyone’s face! With fully recyclable, compostable and biodegradable packaging you can do your bit for the planet too this Christmas.

Montezuma's Snowballs

NEW: The Christmas Truffle Collection

Chocolate lovers will savour every delectable bite of this exquisite gift, bringing a true moment of decadence. These luxurious truffles are beautifully presented, reminiscent of your favourite festive flavours including Salted Caramel, Brandy Butter, Hazelnut Praline and Cherry Kirsch.

White Chocolate Caramel Snowballs & White Chocolate Peanut Snowballs

The best-selling, white chocolate snowballs are back, ready for a snowball fight like no other! Whether you are team ‘caramel’ or team ‘peanut’ you’ll be fighting over these delicious sharing bags filled to the brim with creamy filled bites at every festive gathering!

Montezuma's 4 cheeky snowmen

Blizzard - Milk Hollow Snowman

Snowbody does it better! Our cheeky snowman called Blizzard is made from our delicious organic milk chocolate and is the perfect stocking stuffer to unwrap for endless smiles.

Milk Caramel Snowmen & Dark Mandarin Snowmen These delightful little snowmen are available in scrumptious milk with caramel or dark with mandarin for a zesty twist. Made with all natural flavourings, these premium treats are sure to treat your tastebuds!

