More footpath improvements scheduled for Hailsham Town Council's open spaces

Hailsham Town Council's contractors will be busy again next year resurfacing footpaths on its land, including at the Common Pond in Bellbanks Road and cemetery grounds in Ersham Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next phase of improvement works at the Common Pond site will take place in the coming months and will see the continuation of the overlaying of the perimeter footpath with tarmac.

At a recent meeting of the Assets Management Committee, members agreed to request that the Town Council allocates Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project. The Common Pond has already benefited from a newly resurfaced footpath surrounding most of the pond to ensure the safety of visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contractors completed the overlaying of parts of the perimeter footpath with tarmac earlier this year, making it smoother and more accessible for disabled users. The work followed the clearing of dead trees, removal of overgrown plants and general tidying of the pond's two islands last spring, just part of an ongoing major upgrade project at the Common Pond.

Resurfaced footpath at Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

"The Common Pond is our 'jewel in the crown' which is enjoyed by many residents, and we will continue to invest in the area so it remains a site our residents can be proud," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "It's already another busy year for the Town Council with the continuation of the footpath resurfacing and other work undertaken, including on the pond's islands."

The clearing of the islands and relaying of the footpath at the pond follows the Town Council's efforts last year to tackle flooding at the site, work which involved the installation of a new overflow pipe and culvert to help prevent certain sections of the perimeter footpath from flooding during the winter months, which previously restricted access to some parts of the open space.

"Hailsham Town Council is responsible for a number of areas of public open space across the town," added Cllr Clarke. "Our plan to undertake further improvements to the Common Pond site is just part of the Council's vision to enhance its open spaces over the course of the next few years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery will also commence next year, with the continuation of footpath resurfacing - again being funded by CIL contributions. The cemetery has already benefited from newly tarmacked footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel.

The footpath renewal work follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery in recent years, including the refurbishment of both the Old and New Gardens of Remembrance, repairs and roofing upgrades to the old chapel, woodwork repainting for Cemetery Lodge and the creation of up to 100 ashes burial plots.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the footpath relaying and refurbishment of toilet facilities at Hailsham Cemetery - and agreed to move on with both projects," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Barbara Holbrook.

"Footpath renewal and public toilet provision are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones.

"We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."