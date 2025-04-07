More than 1,000 students attend Safer Schools event in Crawley

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:16 BST
All year eight students in Crawley recently attended a Safer Schools event, which aims to raise awareness of drug and knife crime and involvement in gangs and county lines.

The event, which is organised by the Crawley Schools Pastoral Network Group with support from Crawley Borough Council’s Community Development Team, was attended by more than 1,000 students and held at The Hawth.

The students listened to a powerful presentation about the life experience of Shadrack from the St Giles Trust, a former gang member who gave a compelling account of the dangers of county lines and how young people can recognise how they can be targeted by gang members.

The event is further supported by schools committing to assembly time and/or personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lessons to further discuss and support the issues raised.

Safer Schools event held on 2 AprilSafer Schools event held on 2 April
Christopher Franke, Deputy Head at St Wilfrid’s School, who facilitated the event along with Vikki Jacobs, Community Development and Play Officer from Crawley Borough Council, said, “This was a hugely successful event and we are delighted that every year eight student in the whole town was able to hear the essential message of personal safety and self-awareness regarding county lines and gang culture. We really hope that the young people will be moved to discuss these issues with their parents, teachers and friends and thereafter be more confident about keeping themselves safe.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, said: “It’s vital that we do what we can to keep young people safe and they are given the advice they need to live safely and away from exploitation.

“I was pleased to attend the event and hope the students who attended will use what they have learnt to avoid the dangers that are all too sadly present out there in the real world. A huge thank you to all the partners who joined together to make this such a successful event.”

The event was funded by the Safer Crawley Partnership following the success and positive feedback of previous Safer Schools events since the first one was held in 2019.

Councillor Sue Mullins and Councillor Yasmin Khan attended the Safer Schools eventCouncillor Sue Mullins and Councillor Yasmin Khan attended the Safer Schools event
The Safer Crawley Partnership is made up of Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the National Probation Service, the National Health Service (NHS) and a range of community and voluntary agencies. For more information about the Safer Crawley Partnership, visit crawley.gov.uk/communitysafety

