More than 200 things to see and do at this year’s South of England Show

The livestock section is always a key feature with hundreds of competitive classes and impressive displays of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats. Visitors can also enjoy mock cattle auctions, expert butchery talks and engaging opportunities to learn more about farming practices.

Equestrian enthusiasts will be treated to an extensive programme of over 130 classes, including prestigious showjumping competitions, plus heavy horse demonstrations and the ever-thrilling Inter Hunt Relay and Scurry Driving competitions. Younger riders will be part of the action with the unmissable Shetland Pony Grand National returning to the main arena alongside the Equestrian Games UK, with mounted competitions for young equestrians. New for 2025 will be live talks and demonstrations from farriers and equestrian professionals in ‘Beyond the Stable Door’ on Saturday.

Beyond the arenas, visitors can immerse themselves in various countryside activities with traditional woodland craft demonstrations, falconry and ferret displays and search and rescue dog exhibitions. A dedicated medieval reenactment zone will transport guests back in time, offering a glimpse into the daily lives and battle skills of Saxon, Viking and medieval communities. At the same time, a vintage agricultural machinery ring and a British Army village will add to the excitement. The ever-popular Casablanca Steps will provide musical entertainment while the Discover the Countryside area will provide engaging content such as fly casting and the Countryside Hub with Clover the model cow to milk.

Food and drink lovers will be spoilt for choice with a bustling Food Hall and Village celebrating the very best of local and independent producers. A Grape & Grain Walk will offer the opportunity to sample wines and beers from the region while Gin Alley will provide a refreshing selection of locally distilled gins. Meanwhile, shoppers can browse an extensive collection of independent stalls offering countryside-inspired clothing, accessories and artisan goods, including a dedicated Made in Sussex area that showcases the region’s finest products.

New for 2025, the Wildlife & Food Production area offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the connection between farming, food and nature. This engaging new space will showcase how farmers and landowners work to produce high-quality food while preserving wildlife and protecting the environment. Through interactive displays and expert talks, visitors can discover how sustainable farming practices help maintain healthy ecosystems, support biodiversity and shape the countryside we all enjoy. Families can learn about where their food comes from, the importance of local produce and the innovative techniques used by farmers to care for the land. A range of organisations including conservation groups and agricultural experts will be on hand to share insights, answer questions and offer a fascinating look at the future of food production in harmony with nature.

Families will find plenty to entertain children of all ages with an interactive trail, emergency service meet-and-greets and the ever-popular Sheep Show bringing a mix of education and fun. Younger visitors can also participate in hands-on cookery workshops, enjoy a mini steam train ride, or experience the thrill of the funfair. A highlight for 2025 will be the arrival of the beloved children’s character Bluey who will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day on Saturday 7th June only.

For gardening enthusiasts, in addition to the opportunity to explore the garden design competition entries and indulge in shopping opportunities from nurseries and plant and equipment specialists, a Wildflower Garden offers a tranquil retreat to wander and enjoy. The Bees & Honey Marquee will provide live bee demonstrations, observation hives and a showcase of local products.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said:

“The South of England Show is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to meet, learn from and support the farmers, landowners and craftspeople that make up our rural communities. This event allows the public to connect with the countryside, explore unique local products and experience a fantastic day out with family and friends.”

Tickets for the South of England Show can be purchased at seas.org.uk and cost £24.30 for adults and £22.50 for senior citizens/students, inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 29th May 2025. Children under 16 can enter for free, with a suggested donation of £2. Due to the number of people on site, restricted livestock areas and potential hot weather, dogs are not recommended.

1 . Contributed South of England Show Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed South of England Show Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed South of England Show Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed South of England Show Photo: Submitted