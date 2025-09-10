Brighton is famous for its vibrant culture, independent shops and welcoming spirit. Yet for many years, one of its most beloved treasures has often been overlooked.

Brighton Toy and Model Museum is home to one of the finest collections of toys and model trains in the UK – perhaps even in Europe – but until now its modest entrance and dim surroundings have hidden its brilliance from view.

That is about to change. Thanks to three years of fundraising and the support of partners including the Railway Heritage Trust, the museum will soon welcome visitors with a new 20-foot glazed entrance, allowing passers-by to glimpse the extraordinary collection inside.

The underpass redevelopment also includes the installation of Victorian-style lanterns, specially commissioned brass fittings inspired by the Southern Railway, and architectural lighting designed by iGuzzini to illuminate the arches and walls along Trafalgar Street. This will create a cleaner, safer and more inviting environment for residents and visitors arriving in the city.

In addition, the existing murals under the tunnel – including the celebrated Brighton Belle – will be restored, further brightening the area and celebrating Brighton’s cultural history.

“This is more than just a facelift,” says Jan Etches, Museum Manager. “These improvements will transform the first impression many people have when they arrive in Brighton. At the same time, they mark a new era for the museum – one that makes our world-class collection more visible and accessible.”

Founded in 1991 by master tinsmith and restorer Chris Littledale, the museum covers 4,000sq feet, with 12,000 items on display, and is housed across four Victorian arches. Visitors encounter working model railway layouts, dolls, construction kits and toys spanning the golden age of toymaking from the late nineteenth century through to the 1960s. Many pieces are unique or the finest of their kind,

Littledale, now 83, still works six days a week in the museum workshop, continuing a lifetime of restoration work for collectors worldwide.

David Sewell, Chairman of the North Laine Traders Association, added: “What a success story the Toy Museum has become in leading the whole regeneration under the Railway Station in Trafalgar Street. Chris Littledale, the inspiration and founder of this gem of a museum, should be proud of the work of his excellent team.”

The refurbishment is scheduled for completion by 17th October 2025. The museum will still be open and visitors can take advantage of a 25% entry discount while the works are taking place. After the uplift, the museum plans a reopening celebration to reintroduce itself to Brighton residents, visitors and the wider cultural community.

For more information, visit: www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk