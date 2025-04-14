More than £375,000 awarded in community grants in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sixteen not-for-profit organisations have been awarded new grants totalling more than £375,770 from Crawley Borough Council.

A range of community grants have been awarded for new and existing activity that will benefit Crawley residents and visitors. These grants include:

£140,569 to Citizens Advice in West Sussex for the Community Advice and Support Service jointly commissioned for West Sussex, including the Crawley Advice Centre in Brighton Road and neighbourhood outreach information and advice sessions for residents

£37,000 to Crawley Open House for outreach support for homeless individuals

£32,000 to Broadfield Community Centre

£26,195 to Ten Little Toes Baby Bank for support for families in financial or social hardship

£23,500 to Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove for community clubs and outreach activities for older people

£18,886 to Relate West Sussex for counselling services for individuals and families

£17,195 to Home-Start CHAMS for outreach support service for local families

£12,600 to Springboard for services for children and young people with SEND

£15,750 to Crawley Community Youth Service for community youth services development

£10,500 to Crawley LGBT for Crawley Pride 2025

£15,000 to Community Transport Sussex for Crawley Dial-a-ride

£5,000 to StreetlightUK for outreach support service for women

£2,400 to DanceHub for creating more opportunities for dance

£5,000 to Carers Support West Sussex for the bilingual memory navigator and dementia project

£5,775 to the Forget me Nots Crawley for activity for people with dementia and their friends and family

£8,400 to The Posh Club for events and social sessions for older people

The total funding for all 16 grants awarded for 2025/2026 is £375,770. Crawley Borough Council provides the highest amounts of annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector in West Sussex compared to other borough and district councils.

Community grant recipients

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “Our community grants will make a massive difference to these 16 worthy not-for-profit organisations in Crawley. I’m proud that we’re able to help fund this incredible work that benefits our communities.”

Ian Wilkins, Head of Fundraising and Relationships at Crawley Open House, said: “We believe that our outreach service is a vital community asset, delivered by a local charity uniquely positioned to run it on behalf of the people of Crawley. We are pleased that CBC can fund this service for another year.”

Stacey Cullen, Head of Localities (West) at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, said, “Tackling isolation and loneliness remains the priority and plans include supporting diverse, minority and lesser heard communities. With the help of the grant, AUKWSBH can have a wider reach to support these communities to reduce isolation and loneliness that not only comes with old age, but with language and cultural barriers too.”

Lisa Phillips, Centre Manager at Relate West Sussex, said, “This grant enables Relate to continue to provide a comprehensive counselling service to couples, families, adult individuals, and children and young people in Crawley. Our vision is of a future in which healthy relationships form the heart of a thriving society.”