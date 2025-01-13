More than £7000 collected by Chichester Rotary members at the Cross this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Chichester charities will benefit from the Christmas collections at the Cross under the Rotary Tree of Goodwill organised by the three Rotary clubs of Chichester and members of Rotary Direct. Many less well-off residents and families with children were also given a little extra to help make their Christmas a happy and magical time

The Rotary Club of Chichester distributed by hand some 146 vouchers worth £50, a total of £7300 paid for by two generous local Trusts. The Priory Club gave out Tesco vouchers and Harbour club gave out hundreds of toy sacks.

Rotary Christmas activities are much more than just collecting and giving out vouchers and toys although they mean a lot to the people. Here is an extract from one of the many messages we received: “ I am totally moved and so very grateful for the £50 Sainsbury Gift Card that was so kindly delivered and handed me today. I had been so worried about trying to do the food shop for next week and the relief of your kindness is beyond words. Thank you so much again”

The Harbour Club ran an excellent Christmas Fair at the Assembly Rooms. However, the main activities centre around the Rotary Tree of Goodwill at the Cross. For over 50 years Rotary have sourced the tree, put it up, decorated it with baubles and lights and topped it with a magnificent star and, of course, taken it down again. Everybody commented what a wonderful tree we had this year made even more special as the tree this year was originally planted by a Rotarian, in his garden, over 30 years ago.

Emily Barton leads the carol singing at the Blessing of the tree

Unfortunately, the severe weather prevented the main Christmas light switch on and the Rotary planned blessing and dressing of the tree the next day. However, on Wednesday 4th December, the Canon Chancellor Rev. Dr. Jack Dunn blessed the tree with Holy Water and addressed a good crowd. Sponsor Kenton Budd, Rotary Tree donor Sandra Bouch and the deputy Mayor Stuart Loxton were in attendance. An outstanding Community Choir coducted by Emily Barden led the Carol singing. Doug Price as MC did the countdown for switching on the lights on the Tree.

The collections around the Rotary Tree of Goodwill take an enormous amount of organisation and we are also very grateful to the many sponsors for the tree.

The true meaning, magic and spirit of Christmas are one of our principal objectives.

Over 20 choirs and musicians help the many helpers and, of course,Father Christmas is there to raise a smile and to keep the magic of Christmas for the children. We manage to keep a HO HO HO going through out the whole of December to Christmas Eve.

Richard Plowman, President of the Rotary Club of Chichester as Father Christmas

This year Rotary also tried to spread a little Christmas cheer at the station.

Our thanks must however go to the wonderful people and visitors to Chichester for their generosity and goodwill. My Father Christmas outfit is now stored away but I can’t wait to dress up for next Christmas.