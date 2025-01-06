More than £7,000 given in grants to Crawley small businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local businesses have been awarded a total of £7,060 from Crawley Borough Council’s Small Business Grant Scheme. The funding comes from a county-wide pot which was created to help start-ups and existing small businesses with expansion costs. Since launching in 2016, the scheme has financially supported more than 130 micro and small businesses in Crawley.

In the latest round of grant funding, Crawley Health Foot Clinic has been awarded £4,000 for new equipment to offer advanced diagnostic treatment and Bloomings has received £3,060 to buy new equipment to create a sensory room environment.

Crawley Foot Health Clinic, based at K2, will invest the £4,000 in new equipment including an autoclave to enhance sterilisation of instruments, a dermatoscope to analyse verrucae and foreign bodies and an ultrasound system to offer clients advanced diagnostic treatment. Funding will also be used to support staff training, specialist research and creating an online, social media presence to better serve those in need. The service offers discounted rates to pensioners and low income families whilst creating a safe space for treatment and social interaction to improve wellbeing in the local community.

Shakira Ross from the Crawley Foot Health Clinic said, “Receiving the small business grant for Crawley Foot Health Clinic is a tremendous boost for our podiatry business. This grant not only validates the hard work and dedication we've put into providing high quality foot care, but also enables us to expand our services and reach more people in need.

Bloomings received a Small Business Grant

“With this funding, we can invest in advanced equipment, enhance our clinic's facilities, and offer specialized treatments that improve our patients' quality of life. We're deeply grateful for this support and excited about the positive impact it will have on our community's foot health. Thank you for believing in us!”

Bloomings, a new start-up business offering baby sensory and massage classes in Gossops Green, received £3,060 to buy new equipment to create a sensory room environment that will support babies with additional needs. Funding was also used to support new advertising and marketing activities to promote the business locally.

Rebecca Moody from Bloomings said, “Bloomings will provide Baby and Me classes in a nurtured, safe and calming environment where parents and carers can fully be attuned to their little ones through touch, sight and sound, but most importantly, voice and smiles. The grant I received from Crawley Borough Council has really helped me get started on this new venture. Without the grant, I would not have been able to purchase the various types of equipment needed in order to offer a mix of themed sessions which will provide babies with a different blend of sensory experiences in each session.

“I am really grateful that my grant application was approved as this has given me the chance to enhance my passion of working with babies and of working alongside carers and parents in supporting their little ones' development. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to the council’s Economic Development Team for their assistance and for giving me this opportunity.”

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, commented: “We are delighted to have been able to award more funding to small businesses to help them grow. These small grants will make a big difference and we wish them every success.”