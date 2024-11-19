More traders and activities confirmed for Hailsham Christmas Market events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of the last Christmas Market, Hailsham Town Council and project partners are making final preparations for this year's event, which takes place in the town centre on Saturday 14th December, from 8.30am to 3pm.

This year's festive event, funded by the Town Council, Wealden District Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is set to be the biggest to date and will take place at three different sites - Vicarage Field (outdoor market and entertainment), Civic Community Hall (indoor market and entertainment) and the Hailsham Farmers' Market at the Cattle Market site.

The event will feature live music from the Sussex Stompers, as well as special appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers Vader's Raiders and Santa & His Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club). Festive refreshments will also be on sale on the day to tempt visitors.

Hailsham Lions will have a stall selling mulled wine, with a tombola and key game.

There will be a Christmas fancy dress competition parade and a best dressed pet parade, both of which will be open to people of all ages. Leaving the Civic Community Hall at noon, going through Vicarage Field and proceeding down to the Cattle Market site where judging will take place, there will prizes for everyone entering the competitions. The Sjaan Dance Academy will be joining in the festivities and dancing to music along the parade route.

Hailsham Farmers’ Market will hold its Christmas event at the Cattle Market site and Wealden Brass will present a free concert of carols and Christmas music at Hailsham Parish Church from 2.30pm on the day.

Confirmed stall holders at the event to date include Sussex Produce (rustic gifts), Kayz Crystals (crystals and accessories), Mini Mouthfuls (homemade fudge), J's Cakes & Bakes (cakes and brownies), Native Crafts (Native American gifts and clothing), LS Handmade Jewellery (earrings), Bren Rich Creations (homemade wooden gifts), Pad Upholstery (upholstery/haberdashery items), Barks & Baths (pet bathing and grooming), The Rum Infusionist (rum gifts, merchandise and accessories) and Sussex Gifts (soft furnishings).

There will also be stalls from Cats Protection (tombola/activities), Raystede (charity stall/activities) and Hailsham Youth Service (photobooth).

Communities Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "We're already getting into the Christmas spirit here on the festivities team. We received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years and are looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success."

"We're also excited to be building on the programme of festive entertainment and look forward to welcoming stallholders who can help us continue to make Christmas in Hailsham really magical."

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "There really is something for everyone to experience in the town during the festive period, from families and couples to those visiting Hailsham for a spot of Christmas shopping."

"Our Christmas Market programme, combined with that provided by the Farmers' Market, includes quality live entertainment and a range of activities which we hope will enthuse everyone - and help support local businesses during the festive period."