More very successful social events for Bognor Regis Twinning Association

A very enjoyable and brain stimulating Quiz evening was held recently for two local Town Twinning Associations. Over 60 people, all members and friends of Bognor Regis and Angmering Associations, joined together to make up eleven teams for the annual Joint Quiz event.

Questions ranging in categories : Transport & Travel, British Landmarks, Sport in Film, Living World, Mixed Music and Think Link, were set by independent and very entertaining quizmasters, Ric and Sharon. Teams could play a Joker in an attempt to double their scores, if they were lucky, but only on one chosen round.

This year, Angmering Village Hall was a very welcome and warm venue for the occasion. Halfway through the evening, all present were treated to a rather sumptuous Ploughman’s supper, whilst still puzzling over the picture quiz. Prizes for the winning team and an excellent raffle rounded off the evening.

Some weeks later the Bognor Regis Association was treated to a talk, another in a series of exceptional talks by local historian, Dave Smith. This time the subject was ‘1066 and All That’. The illustrated talk was packed full of facts and delivered with much humour by Dave, who surprised many in the audience by mentioning things they were never taught at school!

Historian Dave Smith

Did you know that William the Conqueror banned the slave trade? In pre-conquest England up to 30% of the population were slaves but in 1072, after William became King, this all changed for the better. Unfortunately, William becoming King of England also laid the foundations for the 100 Years War that eventually erupted between England and France between 1337 and 1453.

Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association is always happy to welcome new members to our social events, which take place regularly throughout the year. No need to speak a foreign language. Just text or call 07973 177798 or visit our website for further news. bognortwinning.co.uk