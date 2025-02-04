More West Sussex schools and other buildings to benefit from solar power

More schools and other buildings across West Sussex will soon be able to generate and use their own renewable energy thanks to the expansion of a county-council solar project.

West Sussex County Council is growing its Solar Photovoltaic (PV) & Battery Storage programme and is planning to install new renewable energy systems at 60 further sites across the county, including libraries, fire stations, and schools. Excess energy will be stored in batteries for later use or exported to the national grid depending on the set up and needs of each site.

Solar PV systems are already generating energy at 74 schools, and solar panels are installed on nine council buildings. That’s in addition to the county council‘s two solar farms at Tangmere and Westhampnett. In total, the council is currently generating around 17,000 Megawatt-hours of clean electricity each year. That’s enough electricity to power approximately 6,300 homes* with energy that’s not producing any carbon emissions.

Key benefits of the new programme will include:

Reduced carbon emissions from public buildingsLower energy costs through cheaper, and cleaner electricity protected from volatile market pricesIncreased energy resilience and independence Valuable educational opportunities for students in schools to learn about and experience renewable energy and environmental sustainability.The programme is part of the county council’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and is helping it to reach a target of being a carbon-neutral organisation by 2030 in line with an underlying commitment in its Council Plan to protect the environment.

"This programme demonstrates our dedication to creating a more sustainable West Sussex," said Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change. "By embracing solar power and the use of zero-carbon electricity, we are reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, reducing carbon emissions, and providing real learning opportunities for future generations."

The installations will be carried out by a Sussex-based contractor in order to support local businesses and minimise the environmental impact.

The county council will fully fund the installation and maintain the systems throughout their lifetime, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective transition to clean energy for all participating schools and other buildings.

Cllr Urquhart added: “By investing in renewable energy and supporting the 'buildings and energy' pathway of our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, we are taking steps that will make a real difference to protecting our environment and building a brighter future for everyone.”

Read the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. [ https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/leisure-recreation-and-community/west-sussex-climate-action/climate-action-and-adaptation-plan/]

To find out more about climate change and what the county council is doing about it, sign up to receive the Environment & Climate Change eNewsletter. [ https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKWSCC/subscriber/new]

Notes: *Based on an average energy consumption of 2.7MWh