Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winners of the Morrice Foursomes. The competion started out with 41 Clubs at the start of the season, with the Semi Final and Final being played on 14 August.

Morrice Foursomes Semi Finals and Finals: Match ReportCrowborough Beacon Golf Club, Wednesday 14th August 2024

Today was the culmination of the Morrice Foursomes Knockout which kicked off in April with a total of 41 teams participating. The weather started overcast and promptly began to drizzle for the first couple of hours of play. Once the sun came out conditions quickly warmed up. The course was somewhat challenging, with the heather and long carries.

The morning started with the semi finals and the matches were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

Dyke vs Mid Sussex

Dale Hill vs Royal Eastbourne

All clubs fought hard with one group going to the 20th hole and another to the 21st hole.

Finals

The Finals had to be delayed until 14.55 due to the additional holes played. Finalists were:

.

Dyke vs Royal Eastbourne

The finals saw Royal Eastbourne continue their excellent form from the mornings matches and they were able to secure wins in their first two matches. Our congratulations to all teams for reaching the semi's and finals. The atmosphere on the day was very friendly despite the close matches which took place.

We would like to express our thanks to Crowborough Beacon GC, the Lady Captain, all catering staff, along with the Groundsman for being excellent hosts for this event