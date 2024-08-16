Morrice Foursomes champions crowned at Crowborough Golf Club
Winners of the Morrice Foursomes. The competion started out with 41 Clubs at the start of the season, with the Semi Final and Final being played on 14 August.
Morrice Foursomes Semi Finals and Finals: Match ReportCrowborough Beacon Golf Club, Wednesday 14th August 2024
Today was the culmination of the Morrice Foursomes Knockout which kicked off in April with a total of 41 teams participating. The weather started overcast and promptly began to drizzle for the first couple of hours of play. Once the sun came out conditions quickly warmed up. The course was somewhat challenging, with the heather and long carries.
The morning started with the semi finals and the matches were:
- Dyke vs Mid Sussex
- Dale Hill vs Royal Eastbourne
All clubs fought hard with one group going to the 20th hole and another to the 21st hole.
Finals
The Finals had to be delayed until 14.55 due to the additional holes played. Finalists were:
- Dyke vs Royal Eastbourne
