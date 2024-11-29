Mortain Place care home knits poppies for Remembrance Day

By Jenna Fowler
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 09:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Some of the lovely residents at Mortain Place got together for their knit and natter group and knitted many poppies to help raise funds.

Doris, Jen, Betty, Sue, Janet, Pam, Pat, Sylvia, Evelyn, Gladys and Maggie took it upon themselves to learn how to knit poppies in their knit and natter group to help raise money for the Royal Brisish Legion.

They had a visit from the RBL this week to thank them for their hard work and advised them the total amount rasied was almost £90! The ladies were absolutley ecstatic, and are excited for next year.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice