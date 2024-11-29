Mortain Place care home knits poppies for Remembrance Day

Some of the lovely residents at Mortain Place got together for their knit and natter group and knitted many poppies to help raise funds.

Doris, Jen, Betty, Sue, Janet, Pam, Pat, Sylvia, Evelyn, Gladys and Maggie took it upon themselves to learn how to knit poppies in their knit and natter group to help raise money for the Royal Brisish Legion.

They had a visit from the RBL this week to thank them for their hard work and advised them the total amount rasied was almost £90! The ladies were absolutley ecstatic, and are excited for next year.