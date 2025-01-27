Mortain Place goes the extra mile

By Jenna Fowler
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 14:08 BST
Mortain Place has been working closely with a local artist to bring back loving memories for their residents.

Artist, Frazer, has heard about the residents and their very interesting back grounds so has taken every effort to create something special for them.

Natasha Lazovic, Barchester Healthcare's Managing Director came to present Maggie with her framed art work.

Maggie told the team about how she lived in Waverley Hotel in Eastbourne as a child and had two dogs 'Champagne ' (in picture) and 'Jet’. She also told us that green is her favourite colour.

Maggie and NatashaMaggie and Natasha
Maggie and Natasha were joined with Maggie's family, Catherine Brewster - Home Manager and Maria Stefea - Regional Director.

From the team at Mortain Place, Balfour Beatty, Community Champion Eastbourne and TripleX, thank you to everyone involved in this project to make celebrating life a key part of the home!

