Motor men back in top gear to make it two in a row

A team from one of Eastbourne’s leading car dealerships slipped into gear for a second year running to carry off the title as the town’s outdoor skittles champions.

Organisers, the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, brought back the event for a second year, with another week of fun, frolics and healthy competition at the Saffrons sports club.

And after claiming success in the inaugural competition, Eastbourne Motoring Centre were in no mood to surrender their crown. An impressive score of 311 skittles over two matches, was enough for them claim victory over nearest rivals, the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, who themselves chalked up a creditable score of 307.

Launched as a charity event run by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, the skittles tournament ran for four evenings. It was generously sponsored by Stephen Rimmer LLP Solicitors and featured some 45 teams in fourseparate competitions – one each evening – with the highest scorers of the week winning the championship.

Mark Dimmock of the East Sussex Hearing Team releases his second bowl.

Team “Gables Gallopers” - formed by players from a local retirement home - took the honours on the Monday evening with a score of 299, whilst the competition on Tuesday evening was won by the Rotary Club of Bexhill, chalking up 272.

Thursday evening’s winners were the Hartington Howlers, another team from the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, with a score of 276. Honours though went to Eastbourne Motoring Centre for its efforts on the Wednesday.

Saffrons Sports Club were very accommodating allowing the event to take place on the edge of the cricket pitch. Hot Dogs, Frankfurters along with Cakes donated by Rotary Members helped to maintain energy levels whilst the bar kept the Saffrons bar staff, Neil, Harry and Honey, busy each evening.

“The great attraction of this event is its simplicity, enabling almost anyone to play,” said Rotarian and organiser, Iank Huke.

Amazing . . . helpers from the Amaze charity kept the bowlers on track.

“We were pleased to welcome disabled players from the Bevern Trust, and groups from a wide cross section of the community covering businesses, community groups sports and social clubs, friends and local charities.”

The Foresters, You Raise Me Up, Care for Carers and YMCA, were all enthusiastic entrants.

The weather, thankfully, held for three nights and the rotary club was indebted to the local charity Amaze, which provided helpers for each evening.

Said Ian Huke: “Youngsters from Amaze with great charm and humour, gave there all in picking up and replacing the fallen kittles, as well as the Eastbourne Sea Cadets, who took over the role on the final evening - unfortunately for them, in the rain

The Royal dream team in action on a rainy Saffrons evening.

“Thankfully the good old British maxim of ‘The show must go on’ maintained and spirits remained high amongst all teams throughout the evening.”

Again,the tournament was a huge success, raising some £2,700 which will be distributed from the Rotary benevolent fund to a of local deserving Eastbourne charities. Next Year’s event is already booked for the week beginning 9.

“What a fantastic result for the Rotary Club and local charities,” said Mark Lambird, the motoring centre’s CEO.

