Motorcycle accident survivor walks down the aisle thanks to cutting-edge surgery

Melanie Waterhouse, 58, from Uckfield, walked down the aisle after a severe motorcycle accident left her with a 10cm gap in her thigh bone. This was made possible by an innovative surgical procedure performed at the Sussex Orthopaedic Treatment Centre, Princess Royal Hospital.

Melanie, an experienced motorcyclist, was involved in a serious collision last year, resulting in multiple injuries and the loss of part of her left femur (thigh bone). The accident had a profound impact on her life, leaving her in constant pain and unable to work or engage in her usual activities.

Surgeons Mr Enis Guryel and Mr Alastair Robertson employed a cutting-edge bone transport method to fill the gap in Melanie’s leg. Unlike traditional methods that use external frames, this procedure involved an internal device, significantly reducing recovery time and the risk of infection.

Mr Enis Guryel, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon and Clinical Lead for Trauma & Orthopaedics explains: “What is innovative about this surgery is this device rather than being on the outside of the skin, is going to be on the inside of the bone.

Melanie with her husband Andy

“To fill the gap in Melanie’s bone, we cut the bone higher up and used a nail to transport the upper part of the bone down to fill the gap caused by the accident. This makes a new gap at the top but because this has been done in a controlled environment, new bone will form in this space.”

This new technology is less invasive, and boasts a faster recovery time, reducing patient pain, discomfort, and risk of infection.

Mr Alastair Robertson, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon said: “For Melanie’s case, the device is all internal so it will allow her to continue her rehabilitation and return to her normal functioning life quicker.”

Recovery from bone transport treatment can take up to a year, but by replacing the bulky external frame with invisible internal support, Melanie was able to get married as planned, whilst the healing process takes place.

Melanie with her sons walking down the aisle

In July, Melanie wedded her fiancé Andy, whom she met through her motorbike group and walked down the aisle with both her sons at her side.

She said: “I was feeling very emotional on the day, but our wedding day was absolutely amazing with so much love, joy and happiness.

“My boys were absolutely amazing, and with their love, support and strong arms, I managed to walk down the aisle albeit slowly and was thrilled that I managed despite being in pain.”

Melanie is now slowly building up her mobility and so far, has achieved 7.5cm of the gap now being filled. This involves blood clot formation that will eventually calcify (harden and convert into calcium) and form bone. Melanie has further surgery planned but will soon be in the rehabilitation stage of her recovery.

Melanie on her motorbike

She acknowledges that she will never ride a motorcycle again but is focused on regaining her previous activities. She has already made significant progress in her recovery and looks forward to a brighter future, supported by her husband and the dedicated care of her surgeons.

She said: “The bone transport procedure is working well and I’m hoping to make a good recovery. I know my future is very secure with my husband’s care and support, so the future is definitely looking brighter despite everything that has happened.

“I know that I am in the best hands regarding my future care and surgery, as Mr Guryel and Mr Robertson are two incredibly amazing orthopaedic consultants.”