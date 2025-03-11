Motorcyclist Martyn shares story of survival thanks to air ambulance charity for Sussex

As the days grow longer and outdoor activity increases, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) sees an increase in vulnerable road users involved in road traffic collisions, such as motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, and so is urging everyone to take extra care on the roads.

Former KSS patient, motorcyclist Martyn Lee , is supporting KSS by bravely sharing the story of his life-changing road traffic collision to remind motorcyclists and other road users of the importance of safety and the critical lifesaving service provided by KSS.

Martyn was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in October 2015 when a car made an unexpected U-turn across his path. He explains: “I was doing about 50mph, but I didn’t have time to touch the brakes and I hit the car. My head hit the front of my motorbike and I was thrown through the air. I had concussion, injuries to the soft tissue in my chest, both my wrists and my pelvis were broken, and I had an open fracture to my leg where it struck the engine of the car. Cars are made to collapse on impact these days, but you don’t get collapsible engines.” Martyn says having the right safety equipment and clothing helped save him: “The crash helmet I was wearing was a bit bashed, but it saved my life. I encourage all motorcyclists to get decent equipment and use it. The proper clothing may be warm, but on a hot day, I'd rather be hot than… you know. “It concerns me when I see people not wearing gloves. Put your hand out in an accident and you could lose it. On cold days it’s even more important to wear good gloves. If your hands or fingers are cold you might not be fully concentrating on the road. “I’d like to see people stop wearing t-shirts and other such unprotective clothing when out riding. It’s far better to wear the right gear, such as a protective jacket made especially for motorcyclists. You never see the police riding round in t-shirts, do you? They always have the proper clothing. If just one person listens to my story and thinks about wearing the right gear, rather than going out unprotected, that would be great. “ A team from KSS flew to Martyn at the scene of his collision near Eastbourne where the helicopter carrying Dr Duncan Bootland and Paramedic Ben Clarke landed just a few metres away from the incident. Working with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Trust they were able to give him medication to manage his pain and agitation, before initially treating his injuries and airlifting him to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for his continued care and recovery.

Ben Paul, specialist HEMS Paramedic and Education Manager at KSS said: “As we move towards the longer days and warmer months, motorcyclists make up an increasing proportion of the patients our medical teams will see. “In 2024, we treated 139 motorcyclists, 108 of which were between March and September. As one of the most vulnerable road users, we know that motorcyclists don't have the benefits of the protection that modern day cars now offer and therefore high quality leathers, gloves, boots and a helmet can make significant difference: we know from our service's experience that incidents can happen on even the shortest of rides and not just on the national speed limit roads.” “Speed can often be a factor in many of the incidents that we attend - often not because the rider is at fault but because going a bit slower may have allowed them to take evasive action. “Throughout my career in the Ambulance Service and more recently with KSS, I've always been impressed by the camaraderie between bikers and how complete strangers will come to the aid of other riders and road users in times of need. Fellow riders will often be on the scene of incidents before the arrival of other emergency services and therefore if you were looking for some free training on what to do if faced with such a situation, I recommend the 'biker down' programme. This will give you the confidence to deliver lifesaving first aid if you find yourself at the scene of an accident before emergency services arrive. (www.bikerdown.co.uk).

Martyn during a visit to the KSS airbase

Allan McHenry, Clinical Director at KSS, commented: "Martyn needed to go quickly to a major trauma centre, so we flew him to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. He was on the aircraft and en route to the hospital within 24 minutes and arrived at the hospital landing site just nine minutes after leaving the scene. It’s great to hear that Martyn has made such a good recovery and that he’s leading a full life following the pre-hospital care that SECAmb and KSS were able to provide at the scene, and that which followed once at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, following such a traumatic accident." Anyone can find themselves in need of the critical care provided by an air ambulance, says Martyn: “A year or two after my incident my mum, who was widowed, married my stepdad John and I learned he had also been helped by an air ambulance. In 2009 he was doing some roof repairs in Cumbria when he slipped and fell and Great North Air Ambulance came out to him. So we have two members of the same family who have each been helped by different air ambulances, which must be very unusual.” Martyn's story is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the lifesaving work of KSS. "I've been through some tough times, but I'm still here smiling thanks to KSS," says Martyn. "All I can say is thank you very much for saving my life."